More French aid to arrive in India to fight COVID-19

France sends additional support to fight the surge in COVID positive cases. The shipments which are coming in will be in addition to the already provided aid. This will be the largest ever solidarity operation that France has carried out for India, thus reflecting the long standing relationship the two countries enjoy.

Oxygen Bridge across the Indian Ocean

According to an official statement issued by the Embassy of France in New Delhi, for bringing Liquid Oxygen which has been donated by French multinational Air Liquide, Oxygen Bridge has been set up across the Indian Ocean.

How does this work?

French company Air Liquide is located in Qatar. Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifts empty containers for refilling. Then the Indian Navy warships get them back to India.

So far, in the last three weeks around 180 tons of Liquid Oxygen has come to the Indian hospitals through the Oxygen Bridge. And by June end, delivery of several hundred tons of oxygen in total is expected.

According to the Embassy of France, ten more oxygen generator plants are going to reach by mid-June on board special cargo flights. So far France has sent eight high capacity oxygen generator plants which can produce 24,000 litres of oxygen per hour non-stop. This will help a 250 bed Indian hospital be oxygen `Aatmanirbhar’ for a dozen years.

Also, on board the special cargo flights will be several hundred concentrators, and high-grade ventilators.

According to the Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain: “France is doubling its support to India against the pandemic, as was discussed by President Macron and Prime Minister Modi in their May 26 call.”

Adding,” This shows the solidarity of the French people, who have not forgotten that India helped us when France faced its first wave.”

The solidarity mission has pooled resources of the French government, around 50 French companies active in India, and also the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It has also got support of the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism. Several French individuals, NGOs, private companies and other regions too have donated.

Some French companies who have sent in help to India:

Air Liquide, Dassault Aviation, Airbus, Naval Group, Alstom, Total, Orano, ADP, Dassault Systèmes, Thales, Renault, Hermes, Société générale, Accenture, Atos, Pernod Ricard, BNP Paribas, Safran, Sanofi, Moët-Hennessy, L’Oréal, EDF, Roquette, Engie, Crédit Agricole, Sopra Steria, Serdia Pharmaceuticals, Thales, Air France, Michelin, Schneider Electric, ARaymond, bioMérieux, Legrand, NRB Bearings, BIC Cello, Amadeus, Emballiso, TNP Consultants, Idemia, Phosphea, Robertet, Velan, Evolis, Monin, Sonepar, Armor Group, Technique Solaire, Soufflet, Link, Radiall, Precia Molen, Helma, Capgemini, Amundi – SBI Mutual Fund, Saint Gobain; and CMA-CGM.