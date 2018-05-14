More firepower for LCA! Tejas to be equipped with Meteor-class missiles

LCA Tejas will soon get more fire power. It will be armed with Meteor class missile systems, developed by MBDA.

The Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, indigenously developed and manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, will soon be equipped with Meteor-class missile systems to enhance its capabilities, reported India Today. The decision to equip Tejas, the single seat, multi-role fighter jet with a long-range missile of Meteor class aims at boosting weapon power systems of the fighter jet. This new decision will also help Tejas get an upper hand while dealing with its adversaries. So far, the Indian Air Force has ordered missiles required for 83 Mark 1A Tejas fighter jets.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a public sector unit has been tasked with the integration of missile systems with the aircraft to the Indian Air Force. The request for proposal (RFP) has also been given by the government seeking long-range missile system of Meteor class, the report added. The LCA Tejas of Mark 1A also took part in the Gaganshakti-2018 exercise recently. This was the first time that Tejas had participated in the real war-time scenario exercises. The LCA Tejas, which initially suffered some snag, was later lauded for its active participation in the exercise. The decision to equip LCA Tejas Mark 1A with Meteor missile would further bolster its defence capabilities, as the LCA Tejas Mark 1A lacks certain advanced technologies as compared to LCA Tejas Mark 2.

Meteor missile has a speed greater than Mach 4 and has the striking capability of over 100 km. Enhanced with kinematics features, the missile is capable of striking different types of targets simultaneously. It is also known for its all-weather sustenance. It has a length of 3.65 m and a diameter of 0.178 m. So far, it has been mounted on Eurofighter Typhoon, Saab Gripen, and Dassault Rafale.

India which has placed the order for 36 Rafale aircraft has also asked for the procurement of Meteor missile with France. The Meteor missile system has never been integrated with an American fighter jet. It has also not been in Pakistan’s and China’s use and the decision to acquire Meteor missile systems for the Indian defence forces could be highly beneficial, the report said.

Meteor missile is an active radar guided beyond visual air-to-air missile. It is developed by MBDA, a European missile developer and manufacturer. MBDA, which is a merger group of French Airbus, Italian Leonardo S.p.A and British Matra BAE Dynamics (missile division of BAE Systems) has been developing Meteor-class missile systems for a long time now. The missile was officially commissioned in 2016 and the first fighter jet to equip itself with Meteor missile was Saab’s JAS 39 Gripen.

Earlier this year, it was also reported that a new lighter version of India’s supersonic BrahMos cruise missile will be developed and that it would be fired from indigenously built LCA Tejas. The newer version of BraMos will be smaller but will be of the same range. However, it is being speculated that it would be much faster with a speed of Mach 3.5 This will help aircraft in carrying out more missile systems during the sorties.