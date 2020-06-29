More firepower for Indian Army! To buy small arms for Special Forces from US-based company

These small weapons are considered to be of critical value for the Special Forces as support weapons enabling them with heavy firepower. (Photo source: fnherstal.com)

The Indian Army is all set to purchase small arms through a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) route from a US-based firm FN Herstal for the Special Forces (SF). “The 7.62 x 51 mm FN Scar, made by a US unit of Belgium’s FN Herstal, is being purchased by the Army under its own financial powers and is roughly around Rs 200-300 crore,” confirmed a source.

The 7.62 x 51 mm FN Scar, is going to help in the upgrading of the firepower of SF in the dense jungles of the Northeast and Myanmar and will be replacing the ‘1B’ LMGs which were manufactured by the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) almost a few decades ago. These small weapons are considered to be of critical value for the Special Forces as support weapons enabling them with heavy firepower.

The modernization of the Special Forces has been pending since 2005 and last year a decision was taken to start the process gradually of the Special Forces and a decision to procure from the US through the FMS route was taken.

More about FN MAG

This 7.62 mm a general-purpose machine gun was designed in the 1950s at the Fabrique Nationale (FN) in Belgium by a man named Ernest Vervier. In India, this has been licensed produced by OFB.

The wish list of Special Forces includes

715 Mk 48 Light Machine Guns (LMGs),

1,050 FN Scar (H) 7.62×51 assault rifles,

1,400 FN Scar (L) or HK-416 assault rifles,

110 .50 Cal Browning heavy machine guns (HMG),

400 helmet-mounted night vision systems

600 combat free fall parachutes

100 Barret M107 A1 heavy sniping rifles

There is an urgent requirement of 20 million rounds of ammunition. These will be used in the small arms.