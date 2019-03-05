More firepower for IAF! Su-30 MKI jets to be equipped with SPICE 2000 bombs used in Balakot strike: Report

By: | Published: March 5, 2019 3:43 PM

Incidentally, Russian-made Su-30 MKI is also being tested with the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile.

IAF INDIAN AIR FORCE SUKHOIAfter completion of trials, IAF will start equipping Su-30 MKIs with Spice 2000.

Indian Air Force (IAF) to get more firepower! After tasting major success in decimating its desired target in Pakistan’s Balakot, IAF is now planning to integrate the Spice-2000 Israeli bombs for the Sukhoi fighter jets, states an ANI report. According to the report, the bombs will now be used by the Su-30 MKI of the IAF. The Mirage 2000 fighter jets dropped the aforementioned Israeli bombs on Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) training facilities in Balakot. At present, only Mirage 2000 fighter jets of the IAF are capable of firing Spice-2000 bombs. According to the report, trials have been going on to test Su-30 MKIs’ capability of dropping SPICE 2000 bombs on the ground. After completion of trials, IAF will start equipping Su-30 MKIs with Spice 2000.

Incidentally, Russian-made Su-30 MKI is also being tested with the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. BrahMos, the world’s fastest anti-ship cruise missile, is said to be the heaviest to be integrated on a frontline fighter jet in the world.

What is SPICE 2000 bomb?

SPICE-2000 is an Israeli made bomb. The acronym stands for Smart Precise Impact and Cost Effective guidance kit-2000. This is a forward and tail kit evolved the Popeye missile. SPICE 2000 is mounted on a 2000-pound Mk 84 unguided bomb. With this SPICE 2000 is converted into air-to-surface munition. The bomb can be dropped from a stand-off distance of up to 60 km.

SPICE 2000 is a fire and forget weapon. These bombs depend on satellite pictures and coordinates of the target. Guided by its navigation or seeker, SPICE 2000 reaches its target on its own after the launch. In the wee hours of February 26, IAF’s Mirage 2000 dropped SPICE-2000 bombs. Reports say that these bombs gave the IAF the capability to hit the target with pinpoint accuracy. Around 200 SPICE 2000 bombs were purchased by India from Israel to bolster its arsenal.

