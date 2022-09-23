More BrahMos missiles for Indian Navy, to go onboard P-15B destroyers

To further enhance the operational capabilities of Indian Navy fleet assets, the Ministry of Defence has signed a contract for additional dual-role capable Surface to Surface BrahMos missiles with BrahMos Aerospace (BAPL). The missiles are for the stealth guided missile destroyers of the Indian Navy. These destroyers play a critical role in larger oceans of the Indo-Pacific and have made the navy a potent force.

The contract worth around Rs 1,700 crore for 38 BrahMos supersonic surface-to-surface cruise missiles to go on board two P-15B class of stealth guided missile destroyers of the Indian Navy. Out of the 38 missiles, 35 will be combat and the balance three will be for practice.

According to an official statement by the Ministry of Defence the deal with BAPL has been signed to give a push to Aatmanirbharta in defence production as it will give further boost to indigenous production of critical ammunition and weapon systems with the participation of domestic industry.

More about Project 15B

Under this four stealth guided missile frigates are in the process of being at a cost of Rs 29,643.74 crore. Out of which the first frigate INS Visakhapatnam has joined the Navy in 2021, the remaining three have been launched into waters. These are follow-on to the Kolkata class (Project 15A) destroyers and have been named after major cities representing four corners of the country: Imphal, Surat, Visakhapatnam and Mormugao.

Also Read: Atmanirbhar Bharat: INS Visakhapatnam indigenous missile destroyer to make Indian Navy more powerful

Financial Express Online has reported earlier that INS Visakhapatnam was the lead ship of Project 15B stealth guided missile destroyers and has been built at Mazgaon Docks Limited (MDL). This has been designed by the Directorate of Naval Design, which is the in-house design organization of the Indian Navy.

With a maximum speed of 30 knots, this warship is 163 metres long and has a full load displacement of 7400 tonnes and boosts of almost 75 percent indigenous content. It has major indigenous weapons including: BrahMos Surface-to-Surface Missiles from BAPL; Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missiles (BEL, Bangalore); Indigenous Torpedo Tube Launchers (Larsen & Toubro, Mumbai); 76mm Super Rapid Gun Mount (BHEL, Haridwar); and Anti-Submarine Indigenous Rocket Launchers (Larsen & Toubro, Mumbai). And it is being propelled by four powerful Gas Turbines in a Combined Gas and Gas (COGAG) configuration.

Also Read: Enhanced Indo-Pacific Capabilities with INS Visakhapatnam Class Destroyers (Project 15B)

The INS Visakhapatnam has anti-submarine warfare capabilities. And to carry out these operations the warship has indigenous torpedo launchers, rocket launchers, and also has ASW helicopters. It also has the capability to fight against Nuclear, Biological and Chemical (NBC) warfare conditions.