Mohana Singh becomes first woman fighter pilot to fly Hawk jet

By: |
Published: June 1, 2019 6:05:59 PM

A week back, Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth became fully operational by day on MiG-21 Bison, the release added.

She has a total of over 500 hours of incident-free flying, of which 380 hours are on the Hawk Mk 132 jet. (PC: ANI)

Flight Lieutenant Mohana Singh has become the first woman fighter pilot to fly by day a Hawk advanced jet aircraft, a defence release has said. She achieved the feat at the Kalaikunda Air Force Station in West Bengal on Thursday, it said. “Flight Lieutenant Mohana Singh became the first woman fighter pilot to become fully operational by day on Hawk advanced jet aircraft as she landed after a gruelling 4 aircraft combat sortie at Air Force station Kalaikunda, West Bengal, which was the last syllabus sortie, of being fully operational on the Hawk Jets,” the release issued on Friday said.

Her training involved flying both air-to-air combat and air-to-ground missions, it added. She has undertaken many practice missions, which involved firing of rockets, guns and dropping high calibre bombs and also participated in various Air Force Level flying exercises, the release said. She has a total of over 500 hours of incident-free flying, of which 380 hours are on the Hawk Mk 132 jet. She had, along with two other women pilots, Bhawana Kanth and Avani Chaturvadi, joined the fighter stream in June 2016, it said.

A week back, Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth became fully operational by day on MiG-21 Bison, the release added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Mohana Singh becomes first woman fighter pilot to fly Hawk jet
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Modi may not spend much on Swachh Bharat as social schemes near completion: PM’s advisor Ashima Goyal
Modi may not spend much on Swachh Bharat as social schemes near completion: PM’s advisor Ashima Goyal
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Arun Jaitley’s stint as Finance Minister in Modi’s NDA-1; major hits and misses
Arun Jaitley’s stint as Finance Minister in Modi’s NDA-1; major hits and misses
Modi 2.0: Mergers, pruning of ministries on the cards; DPE may go to finance ministry
Modi 2.0: Mergers, pruning of ministries on the cards; DPE may go to finance ministry
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition