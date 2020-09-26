Modi speech at UNGA 2020 Live: PM to push for UNSC reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address UNGA today. (Photo source: PTI)

Modi speech at UNGA 2020: India will focus on reforming the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) at the 75th UNGA in New York. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 75th Session of the General Assembly today at 6.30 pm IST. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the UNGA session this year is being conducted mostly virtually. PM Modi will address the UNGA via a pre-recorded video statement. His speech will be broadcast at the UNGA hall in New York.

In 2020, the theme of the 75th UNGA is COVID-19 related: “The future we want, the United Nations we need, reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism – confronting the COVID-19 through effective multilateral action”.

