Modi snubs Imran Khan at the SCO Summit, gives stern message to Pakistan

At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit (SCO) in Bishkek on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi snubbed his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, and urged the member countries to strengthen cooperation in the fight against terrorism. No stronger message could be sent to Pakistan than the images flashing on the television of Modi of not acknowledging Khan when they were sitting across the table, nor did they exchange any pleasantries were exchanged at the summit venue. The optics were clear message - India will not have any talks or exchanges until and unless Pakistan stops terrorists\u2019 attacks on India. India had already clarified that there would be no bilateral meeting between the two leaders. Alluding to Pakistan, Modi raised the issue of state sponsored terrorism at the two-day summit and called for a global conference to combat the menace of terrorism. Sharing his views with Financial Express Online, former head of India's Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) Vikram Sood, says that \u201cPrime Minister Modi did the right thing by snubbing the Pakistan leader. This is the way of letting Pakistan know that talks and terror don\u2019t go together. I have been saying this for a long time that Pakistan must be ignored until it understands and gets the message. \u201d Says Ambassador Anil Trigunayat, \u201cIndia has continued its policy that business as usual and terror and talks cannot continue with Pakistan which despite Balakot and international pressure has not even scratched the surface as far as action against their homegrown and India-centric terrorist groups are concerned.\u201d Pakistan's clever attempts to once again break the ice, like what happened with former PM Nawaz Sharif by way of pull-asides, have not succeeded. \u201cSCO that was founded to counter terrorism and ensure the security of the regional countries must address the issue of state sponsorship head on. PM Modi made it clear to both China and Russia that Pakistan needs to take credible and verifiable action against terrorists targeting India,\u201d added Trigunayat. The big snub was a stern message to Pakistan \u2013 \u201cAct against terror acts targeting India or stop acting that you are interested in a dialogue\u201d says Prof Ajay Dubey, JNU. According to Dubey, cross border terrorism and facade of offering dialogue to the world is not acceptable and will be exposed at all levels. It was a clear message when Modi refused to fly over Pakistan airspace or when no pleasantries were exchanged. There cannot be any business as usual with the neighboring country when it continues to effect terror attacks on Indian Territory. In his bilateral talks with the Chinese President Xi Jinping, Modi told the Chinese leader that Pakistan must take steps to curb terrorism on its soil. Said Prof Rajan Kumar, JNU, \u201cThe Prime Minister reiterated that all countries should come together to fight the scourge of terrorism which threatens humanity. Also, Eurasian countries are witnessing the revival of radicalism and terrorism. This has become a real concern for SCO member countries, Kumar added. To combat the menace of terrorism, countries will have to come out of their narrow purview to unite against it, Modi said in the presence of Khan. And he also called on the SCO member states to cooperate under the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) against terrorism. During his bilateral meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit on Thursday, PM Modi reiterated India's stand that Pakistan should take concrete action against terror before talks can resume. New Delhi's views on talks and terror not going hand in hand have gained strength after the terror attack in Pulwama, the Ministry of External Affairs had said ahead of the summit.