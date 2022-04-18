Modi-Johnson meet: Energy Security, Russia-Ukraine, FTA on agenda

Energy security, defence and security and economic cooperation are some of the issues topping the agenda of the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit later this week.

Agenda

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the British Prime Minister will be visiting India for two days April 21-22. And on the first day of the visit, he will be in Gujarat and the bilateral with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on April 22, 2022.

The focus of the talks between the two leaders will be on many critical issues including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, as well as the situation in the Middle East, also the two leaders will review the implementation of Roadmap 2030, and to work towards further intensifying cooperation across the full spectrum of bilateral relations, added the MEA.

The British leader ahead of his visit tweeted about his visit to India and highlighted that job creation, defence, economic growth to energy and security will be the focus during his two day visit.

Downing Street said in a statement over the weekend that the visit to Gujarat is PM Johnson’s first visit and he will meet top leaders of businesses and discuss the commercial, trade and people links.

In New Delhi, several major announcements related to key industries are expected.

On the agenda is also the India-UK Free Trade Agreement

Both sides have been carrying on negotiations to seal an India-UK FTA, once this is in place the trade and investments will get a further boost.

In a tweet the British PM announced that around 95,000 jobs across the UK are because of the investments of the Indian companies. And once the agreement is in place the trade will be doubled by 2030 – from the existing £23 billion a year.

First visit

This will be his first visit to India, since he became the PM. Previously his two trips had to be postponed due to the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Accompanied by a high level delegation, the British PM is going to push for an early conclusion of the trade agreement, energy security and deeper role in the Indo-Pacific Region.

The two countries in their first ever virtual summit last year had adopted a 10 year roadmap — Roadmap 2030 and the areas which have been identified for further expansion includes climate change, people to people, trade and economy, and defence and security, this includes maritime cooperation too.

India-UK Ties

Leaders of both countries have decided to elevate the status of the bilateral relations to “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’.