PM Narendra Modi makes surprise visit to Leh, Ladakh with CDS Rawat, Army Chief Narwane

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 10:45 AM

PM Modi in Ladakh: The Indian Army and Chinese PLA are in eye-ball-to-eye-ball situation at Sino-India LAC in eastern Ladakh.

Modi in Ladakh , Narendra Modi , CDS Bipin Rawat , Ladakh leh , India China news latest updatesPM Narendra Modi is accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief MM Naravane in his visit to Ladakh. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Leh in Ladakh with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief MM Naravane. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to Ladakh. In Ladakh he was briefed by senior officials of Indian Army at a forward position in Nimu, in Ladakh, ANI reported. PM Modi reached early in the morning at one the forward locations in Nimu, Ladakh. He interacting with Indian Army personnel, personnel of Indian Air Force and ITBP. ANI reported that Nimu area is located at an altitude if 11,000 feet. Situated on the banks of the Indus river, it is among one of the toughed terrains in Ladakh and is surrounded by Zanskar mountain range.


Earlier there were reports that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will go to Leh with CDS but his visit was rescheduled yesterday evening. Ladakh has been in news for heightened tension between India and China. The Indian Army and Chinese PLA are in eye-ball-to-eye-ball situation at LAC. The situation turned deadly after violent clashes in Galwan valley on 15-16 June which led to the martyrdom of 20 Indian Army soldiers and casualties on Chinese side were also reported.

This is a developing story. More to follow soon…

