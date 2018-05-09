Modi government approves NSG deployment in J&K for counter-terror operations: Report

The Ministry of Home Affairs has approved the decision to deploy elite counter-terror force National Security Guards in Jammu & Kashmir for a case to case counter-insurgency operations, reported HT. The Indian army along with J&K police have been successful in carrying out several anti-terror operations in recent past. The security forces have eliminated 10 out of 11 terrorists who had infamously featured along with Burhan Wani on social media. The only surviving member of the group has also surrendered. Given the rapid and successful operations of the security forces, and now with the deployment of the NSG in the valley, the Modi government seeks to rebalance security equations in Jammu and Kashmir.

It was reported that the NSG has been asked to carry out operations based on specific cases. The NSG will also be training the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF in carrying out counter-terror operations. The troops will also be trained to tackle issues like bomb defusing and engaging in operations in densely populated areas. The case to case deployment of NSG in the valley will be carrying out high-risk operations to counter suicide attacks and also to bust terrorist hideouts in densely populated areas, the report added. It was also reported that Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba has issued written directions to security agencies saying that the Black Cat Commandos will be part of the counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations.

The NSG is India’s elite counter-terrorism force, a federal contingency force under the Ministry of Home Affairs. It goes by the tag of ‘zero error force’ and has many successful operations to its cap. It has been deployed during the terrorist attacks in Mumbai in 2006, bomb blasts in Hyderabad in 2013 and also during the terrorist attack on Pathankot base in Punjab. NSG which goes by the motto ‘Sarvatra Sarvottam Suraksha’, meaning Omnipresent Omnipotent Defense has played a crucial role in Indian security due to its advanced tactics and use of state-of-art weapon systems to counter terrorism.