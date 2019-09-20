Modi at UNGA: Come to India and make in India, PM to tell the global leaders

Modi’s address at the UNGA will focus on the country’s foreign policy during his second term after a massive victory in the General elections in May 2019

In a whirlwind of global diplomacy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team of ministers will meet the world leaders and ministers on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York next week. Modi’s address at the UNGA will focus on the country’s foreign policy during his second term after a massive victory in the General elections in May 2019.

India’s Permanent Representative at the UN Syed Akbaruddin has told the media persons ahead of the UNGA in New York has said that number of meetings which will be attended by Prime Modi and his team is unprecedented for India at the UN.

The team of ministers accompanying Modi includes external affairs minister S Jaishankar, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Prakash Javadekar. Also, there will be other top officials as part of his delegation who too will be interacting with the US officials.

During his visit, Modi is scheduled to deliver nine addresses at the UN and along with his team of minister he will have bilateral meetings of at least 30 minutes each with more than 75 leaders from around the world. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has not yet shared details of the expected bilateral meetings of Modi on the sidelines of the UNGA. However, intense diplomatic engagement with more than 75 presidents, 100 prime ministers from across the globe, as well as meetings with foreign ministers, is envisaged.

Besides the diplomatic engagements, in New York Modi will at a CEOs roundtable will urge 45 top heads of the companies to invest in India and throw more light on the `Make in India’ initiative.

There will be CEOs from different sectors including financial, defence, food, and beverages, IT security and IT companies like 3M company; AECOM; The AES Corporation; Amway Corp; American Tower Corporation; Bank of America; The Blackstone Group; Coca Cola; Deloitte; IBM; Cisco Systems Inc; JPMorgan & Chase; Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co; Lennar Corp; Lynx; Lockheed Martin; Marriott International; MasterCard, Financial Services; Microsoft; Mondelez Int. Food & beverages; and Westinghouse Electric Corporation Energy.

Foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale, the external affairs minister Jaishankar besides bilateral meetings with different foreign ministers will also be participating in the ministerial meetings of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC); BRICS, the group of emerging economic nations comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa; and G4, made up of India, Brazil, Germany, and Japan.

Gokhale told the media that Muraleedharan will be handling matters relating to the Non-Aligned Movement, Group of 77, Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the Commonwealth, and the SAMOA Pathway programme for small island developing nations.

Ahead of the Action Summit and for the Coalition on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure event, the environment minister Javadekar will be handling matters and meetings related to climate change.

Modi will be taking part in a big climate summit in New York and will showcase what India has done to address climate change issues. “He will spell out our expectations and aspirations from the international community,” Gokhale said.

Adding, India will be inaugurating the Gandhi Solar Park at the UN Headquarters which will generate 50 kilowatts of green electricity for the building.

For the first time, India will be holding multilateral meetings with groups of Pacific nations and Caribbean countries to lead joint action in solving common problems and to provide assistance to them.