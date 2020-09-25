Modi at UNGA 2020: India to push for UNSC reforms at 75th UNGA; PM’s address through video statement

India’s candidature to the Security Council is a commitment to promote responsible and inclusive solutions to International peace & security.

Reforming the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is going to be the focus of India at the 75th UNGA in New York. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is going to address the 75th Session of the General Assembly, on Saturday (Sept 26, 2020 6.30 pm IST). This year the session is being conducted mostly virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address will be via a pre-recorded video statement which will be broadcast at the UNGA hall in New York.

This year the theme of the 75th UNGA is COVID-19 related“The future we want, the United Nations we need, reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism – confronting the COVID-19 through effective multilateral action”.

Beginning January 2020, India has become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for two years. And has adopted a 5 S Approach: Samman (Respect); Samriddhi (Prosperity); Samvad (Dialogue); Sahyog (Cooperation) and Shanti (Peace).

Earlier this week, the G4 (India, Japan, Brazil, and Germany) member nations have called for a reform of the UN Security Council (UNSC) to make it more representative of the current global order.

What are India’s priorities as UNSC member?

Global action on counter-terrorism: For strengthening global efforts, during the 75th session of UNGA India will be pushing for more transparency in the process of listing and delisting of entities. And also individuals in sanction committees.

UN Peacekeeping mission: India is one of the largest Troop Contributing Country in the peacekeeping missions. Therefore, this time she will seek to engage deeply in finalizing of mandates for UN peacekeeping mission.

A net health service provider: Will be promoting itself as a net health service provider and in this context, it will be highlighting its contribution to global efforts to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. As a pharmacy to the world, India has sent medical aid to almost 150 countries across the globe.

Issues relating to sustainable development and climate change.

Reiterate its commitments and achievements in women-led development, as 2020 is the 25th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women.

In the context of the India-UN Development Partnership Fund, highlight its role as a South-South development partner.

Will talk about its commitment to the idea of global partnership under SDG 17; climate change – and the founding of the International Solar Alliance.