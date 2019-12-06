MoD launches a massive campaign against single-use plastic

Around 3000 people are expected to be part of this.
At more than 400 locations throughout the country on Saturday all the three services and other defence establishments have planned a huge plogging programme across different locations. The event which will be flagged off by defence minister Rajnath Singh has been planned as part of the activities of Swachhta Pakhwada. Around 3000 people are expected to be part of this and will be collecting waste plastic and they will participate in other Swachhta related activities.
According to the Ministry of Defence (MoD) Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Defence Public Sector Undertakings, Ordnance Factory Board, Cantonment boards, national Cadet Corps (NCC), Border Road Organisation (BRO) and other organisations made action plans to conduct the special plogging.
While the Indian Army will be picking up the waste at 17 locations across the country all the way from Siachen to Jaisalmer and Bhuj to Bairengte (Mizoram), the Indian Navy will be undertaking the cleanup task at 30 locations from locations including Mumbai to Karwar (Karnataka) and Kolkata to Vishakapatnam. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has planned to clean up the waste from 150 locations — Hindon to Upper Shillong (Meghalaya) and Nagpur to Trivandrum.
Besides the armed forces, the Indian Coast Guard has identified 47 locations, Cantonment Boards – 62 locations, NCC – 18 locations, Sainik Schools – 31 locations, BRO – 18 locations, Comptroller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA) – 20 locations, etc. across the country.
What is the aim of this event?
- The aim to create awareness amongst the community, collect plastic waste and make the surroundings clean, says the MoD.
- To help to bring a behavioural change towards sanitation and to give up the use of plastic.
- Plastic Se Raksha – Swachhata Hi Suraksha is the slogan.
- The Swachhta anthem will be played in all the events across the country.
- And also several community awareness programmes such as nukkad nataks, debates, quizzes, painting competitions among students etc., have been planned.
- Competition among units have been planned and the amount of plastic collected.
