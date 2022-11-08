MKU set to supply sighting system to ASEAN and MENA region

Several countries from ASEAN as well as from MENA (Middle East & North Africa) have expressed their interest in procuring body armour as well as Netro Custom Sighting System for LMGs and HMGs from Kanpur based MKU Ltd.

Talking to Financial Express Online on the sidelines of Indo-Defence 2022 Expo & Forum in Jakarta, Indonesia, Arif Masood, Manager, International Sales, MKU said: “There have been visits of top serving officials of the armed forces from several countries including Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt among others.”

The company has a huge presence in the region and is already supplying to armed forces, other security bodies in various Asean countries like the Philippines, Singapore, and others.

Even armed forces from Middle East as well North Africa has expressed their interest in body armour as well nigh vision devices which all made in India.

“During a presentation made by the company in Malaysia recently, the top leadership had expressed interest in the products of our company. And this was reinforced by the top leadership of the coastguard of Malaysia visiting to see what we can offer,” said Arif Masood of MKU Ltd.

Malaysia has been expressing its interest in buying Indian military platforms including the Light Combat Aircraft, Light Combat Helicopter, BrahMos supersonic missile systems and now body armour as well night vision devices.

Also Read: Armed forces to have indigenous night vision goggles by MKU

Indonesia which is already in talks with BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd for shore based anti-ship variant of the supersonic cruise missile. The Asean member country is very important for India as both are Indian Ocean Littoral neighbours and both are working towards strengthening military cooperation.

MKU in the Philippines

The company is among the few Indian defence companies present in the region. Over three years, the Kanpur based MKU Ltd has exported over 120,000 body armours, more than 1,000 night vision devices and 30,000 helmets to not only the army of that country but to also Philippine National Police and others in that country.

Also Read: Exclusive Interview: MKU a strong patron of Make in India says CEO of Netro Optronics

India & Indonesia

Later this month November 15-16 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to be present in Bali, Indonesia to attend the G20 summit. This year Indonesia is holding the presidency and will be handing it over to India at the end of the summit.

Which products the did countries express their interest in?

Kavro TAC-I-IIA (Body Armour Systems)

It is an integrated body armour system. It features an upper body exo load distribution system and a back-pack. Together it reduces the carried march and combat loads of a soldier by up to almost 30 percent. This smart over vest according to Mr Masood offers the soldier protection from ballistic threats, higher energy ammunition rounds and fragments. And its ergonomic design makes movement easy and agility to the operator.

Kavro ACH 115B (High Fragmentation Helmet with Full Face Protection)

This is a lightweight ballistic helmet and has mandible protector with an integrated front mount ballistic visor. This is important as it gives the operator a full face protection from not only ballistic threats but also blunt impacts.

According to the company official the helmet uses smart materials and is designed to offer both protection and comfort to the wearer.

Kavro ACH 1027T (Helmet for Protection against High Energy Ammunition)

Security personnel and soldiers who are deployed in defensive and offensive operations use the ACH 1027 T. This helmet provides protection from high energy ammunitions upto 7.62 X 51 M80 NATO Ball at 300m. And, according to the company when it is used with MACS, the soldiers can operate with modern headgear including night vision devices, communication devices and more.

Netro Custom Sighting System for LMGs and HMGs

These can be used with weapons that have picatinny compatible mounting systems. And for LMGs, Rifles and MMGs that come with other mounting systems, there are other options available.