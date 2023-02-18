MKU and Dassault Aviation forge partnership

To explore opportunities for joint cooperation in security and defence, both within the country as well as globally, Kanpur based MKU, a leading defence and homeland security company, and French Dassault Aviation have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the sidelines of the recently concluded Aero India 2023.

Under this agreement the two companies will be working together to identify and explore opportunities in defence and security both in India and also internationally leveraging their expertise and experience. The agreement between MKU and Dassault Aviation is a step forward between the two companies and is also a clear indication of the country’s commitment to the Aerospace and Defence industry at domestic and global level.

Dassault Aviation

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Make in India initiative, the French Dassault Aviation has been making a contribution to the Indian economy as it is engaging more with the Indian companies through industrial subcontracting, training and procurement of components for military jets.

Defence Cooperation between India and France

Last November defence ministers of India and France had met in New Delhi for the 4th India-France Annual Defence Dialogue and the focus was deepening industrial and defence cooperation as well as exploring co-production opportunities and also future collaborations. Technical groups from India and France are expected to meet soon. According to sources the meeting is likely to take place ahead of the expected visit of the French President Emmanuel Macron soon. The dates of the visit have not been announced by either side yet.

More about MKU

Kanpur based MKU Ltd is a big player in the industry and is one of the leading providers of personal and platform protection solutions globally. The company is present in several countries across the world and has been supplying not only body armour, night vision devices as well as other military products.

The MoU was signed by Neeraj Gupta, Managing Director of MKU Limited and Michel Paskoff, Senior VP International Cooperation of Dassault Aviation. Key representatives from both countries were present during the signing of the agreement.

Comment of MKU Ltd

Commenting on the partnership with French company Dassault Aviation, Neeraj Gupta, Managing Director of MKU Limited said “it is a testament not just to India’s growth and development in the global defence sector, but also to our commitment of offering cutting- edge solutions to enhance the safety and confidence for our heroes.”