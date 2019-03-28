Mission Shakti: India’s first ASAT missile test targeted a decommissioned Indian satellite

The satellite was positioned on a ‘Low Earth Orbit’ at a height of 300 km from the earth’s surface.

Mission Shakti: A-SAT missile targets an Indian satellite! India on Wednesday tested its first indigenous Anti-Satellite Missile and by doing so it has joined an elite club of countries comprising the US, Russia and China. The target that it hit was an Indian satellite. The test was conducted at 11.16 am on Wednesday from Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) testing range in Balasore of Odisha. The “Mission Shakti” was coordinated by National Security Council, DRDO Chairman G. Satheesh Reddy and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Reddy was himself present in Balasore to oversee the project.

A-SAT missile targeted an Indian satellite which was a decommissioned one, states an ANI report. The satellite was positioned on a ‘Low Earth Orbit’ at a height of 300 km from the earth’s surface. The entire process of targeting the satellite and destroying it took 3 minutes. Following the completion of the Mission Shakti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the news in a television address to the nation. He said that ‘Mission Shakti’ is a key step towards securing India’s economic growth, safety and technological advancement, the ANI report says.

China has reacted in a cautious manner saying that Beijing has observed reports of India successfully test-firing an anti-satellite missile and hope that both countries will uphold “peace and tranquility” in outer space. PM Modi during his address to the nation said that the action was not directed against any country. PM Modi said that satellite was a “pre-determined target” orbiting at an altitude of 300 km. PM Modi asserted that India did not breach any international laws or treaties by testing the anti-satellite missile. Later in a tweet, PM Modi said India has successfully tested the Anti-Satellite (ASAT) Missile and congratulations must be given to everyone on the success of Mission Shakti. Experts have lauded Mission Shakti’S success terming it as a critical event.