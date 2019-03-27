Mission Shakti in Pics and video: India shoots down live satellite becoming 4th nation to achieve rare feet

By: | Published: March 27, 2019 10:25 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation after the achievement, said India established itself as a global space power after the success Mission Shakti'.

In an enormous achievement that has swollen the heart of every countrymen’s with pride, India on Wednesday India shot down one of its redundant satellites in space with an anti-satellite missile, becoming only the fourth nation to do so.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation after the achievement, said India established itself as a global space power after the success Mission Shakti’. He further said missile hit a live satellite lying in a Low Earth Orbit at a distance of close to 300 km from earth just after three minutes of its launch.

During his address, the PM said that the space mission that included scientists from Defence Research and Development Organistion(DRDO) gave a ‘new strength’ to the count and that it was an effort to secure a ‘fast growing India’. “A strong India can be a guarantor of peace in the region and beyond. Our strategic objective is to preserve peace, not prepare for war,” he added.

Earlier, the prime minister in his Twitter handle announced that he will come up with an important announcement soon, setting the social media abuzz for about half an hour triggering speculation on what the address would be. There were number of speculations going around.

“A short while ago, India’s scientists have successfully hit a target in space with an Anti-satellite or ASAT missile. The target was a live satellite which was flying in a Low Earth Orbit. The missile travelled a distance of almost 300 km from earth and hit the target within three minutes of its launch,” PTI quoted the prime minister as saying, during his address to the nation.

While the prime minister’s address to the nation has set of political tug of war DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy has said that the anti-satellite missile test showed India’s growing capability to develop critical technology.

