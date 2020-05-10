Mission Sagar: MEA dispatches medical supplies to IOR onboard Indian Navy ships

The route of the ship which is going to sail from Mumbai port is going to be through Seychelles, Mauritius Madagascar and finally to Comoros Island. (MEA image)

Indian Navy ships carrying medicines and essential food items including grains are moving towards countries in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) including Maldives, Mauritius, Madagascar, Comoros and Seychelles. There is a consignment of 600 tonnes of grains for the Maldives and a special consignment of Ayurvedic medicines for Mauritius. Also on board are Medical Assistance Teams, which will extend a helping hand to the local doctors in those countries and share best practices and guide on how to control the spread of the pandemic. In Comoros, the medical team will also guide the authorities on how to deal with Dengue.

Financial Express Online has already reported that Madagascar and Comoros will receive their consignment of Hydroxychloroquine tablets, and countries like Mauritius, Maldives and Seychelles have already received them.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) these countries had requested for India’s assistance in dealing with the global pandemic COVID-19 and the INS Kesari has sailed off towards these countries.

“Since INS Kesari is going to make several stops, it will be a very long journey, therefore no Indian citizen will be returning from these countries onboard INS Kesari” explained an officer.

The route of the ship which is going to sail from Mumbai port is going to be through Seychelles, Mauritius Madagascar and finally to Comoros Island.

Depending on the weather and the winds — Mumbai to Seychelles 2000Nm/ time to reach on a ship 7days; Mauritius 2900Nm/ 10days; Madagascar 3130Nm/ 11 days and Comoros Is 3000Nm/ 11 Days.

India’s Helping Hand to IOR countries

Maldives was the first country in the IOR where India had sent RRT team from the armed forces at the request of that government. It was a team of five doctors and paramedics and they were there to help the local government in setting up testing facilities and sharing best practices on how to deal with the spread of the global pandemic.

In March this year, India had sent humanitarian aid on INS Shardul carrying 600 tonnes of rice to Madagascar, which was affected by Cyclone Diane in January this year. It was the largest ever humanitarian aid to Madagascar from India.