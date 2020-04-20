Ministry of Defence joins fight against Coronavirus, provides food packets, medical supplies and health care assistance

“All technical details of these equipment are available to industries for production at free of cost from DRDO,” Reddy stated. (Photo Credit: BrahMos Aerospace)

Be it fighter aircraft, or helicopters, missiles or tanks, Defence PSUs, Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) and companies have all ramped up their resources and are working round the clock to help the government fight against the global pandemic COVID-19.

BrahMos Aerospace

Country’s leading defence technology company has taken initiative by setting up a community kitchen to supply around 500 food packets every day until the crisis is over.

“Till date more than 8000 food packets have been distributed and the kitchen staff, while maintaining the basic standards of hygiene and cleanliness is working dedicatedly to prepare the food,” a senior executive of the company shared with Financial Express Online.

According to the Ministry of Defence (MoD) “ DPSUs, OFBs, and defence companies which are the critical institutions under the Department of Defence Production (DDP), are putting in their manpower and resources to fight COVID-19.”

These are all working round the clock using the expertise they have and sharing it with the private sector to ensure that there is no shortage of medical supplies including the PPEs, hand sanitizers, masks, gloves, ventilators, and other medical devices. “Also, they have identified isolation beds and facilities in their own hospitals” stated the MoD.

Assuring the private industry of DRDO’s sharing complete know-how with those seeking it, Chairman Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Dr G Satheesh Reddy, said “The focus is on indigenization of the components that are required in various medical devices and supplies. DRDO is working on test kits, goggles, oxygen cylinders, Viral Transport Mediums (VTMs) and critical components for the ventilators.”

Also, R&D is going on in the DRDO labs on reusability of the PPE fabrics.

While DRDO is in the process of developing more than 20 products, newly developed products like UV sanitisation box, handheld UV device, COVSACK (COVID Sample Collection Kiosk), foot-operated fumigation device, touch-free sanitisers and face shield have already been handed over.

“All technical details of these equipment are available to industries for production at free of cost from DRDO,” Reddy stated.

Contributions by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

As has been reported earlier this DPSU located in Bengaluru has set up an isolation ward facility where three beds have been identified in ICU, 30 beds in wards and a building has been readied with 30 rooms.

The aerospace company has also been involved in manufacturing and distributing PPEs to Doctors in various Hospitals in Bangalore, and has manufactured 160 aerosol boxes. These aerosol boxes have been distributed to various Government Hospitals in Bengaluru, Mysore, Mumbai, Pune, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

This DPSU has under the directions of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW) has manufactured and delivered 30,000 ventilators — all done within two months.

It is due to the joint efforts of DRDO which initially designed and developed it and this was improved on by local Mysore located company M/s Skanray, and BEL manufacturing it. With this week according to the MoD, BEL is expected to manufacture 5000 ventilators. And the schedule that has been chalked out, BEL will manufacture 10,000 in May and another 20,000 in June. Both DRDO and BEL are working on making components in India.

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL)

This company is in the process of developing a prototype of a ventilator. This will be tested and certified early next month, which will be followed by manufacturing. This project will be completed with the help of a startup based in

Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML)

This company is playing the most important role in the manufacturing of ventilators by BEL & M/s Skanray. BEML has so far manufactured 25 sets of five components and is working on more for the mass production of ventilators.