Military Tattoo and tribal dance festival to be held to mark 126th birth anniversary of Netaji

The Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Tribal Affairs are jointly organising the a Military Tattoo & Tribal Dance Festival ‘Aadi Shaurya – Parv Parakram Ka’ at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, New Delhi on January 23 & 24. This is part of the Republic Day Celebrations 2023 and marks the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (celebrated as Parakram Diwas).

The Indian Coast Guard will be the coordinating agency for this two-day festival that aims to showcase the prowess of the Armed Forces and the ethnic beauty of India’s tribal culture. Free tickets are available through www.bookmyshow.com.

The programme comprises a Military Tattoo including Paramotor Gliding, Hot Air Balloon, Horse Show, Motor Cycle Display, Air Warrior Drill, Navy Band. There will be also an hour of traditional dance performances (Khukhri Dance, Gatka, Mallakhamb, Kalaripaytu, Thangta) by tribal artists from across the country. The grand finale includes a performance by singer, Kailash Kher.

The aim of the festival is to remember the sacrifices of the country’s brave hearts and celebrate India’s rich cultural heritage which makes India so unique and diverse. The objective is to celebrate the bravery of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and renew the commitment to building a strong and prosperous ‘New India’.