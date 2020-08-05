Military Bands begin Independence Day celebrations; appreciates COVID-19 frontline warriors

The idea behind the performance is to express gratitude and appreciation for all the frontline warriors who are helping the country fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

Independence Day 2020: With less than 15 days to go for India’s Independence Day, the Military Bands have started celebrating the occasion. According to the Ministry of Defence, it is the first time that Military Bands will perform across the country to celebrate the occasion. The idea behind the performances that has begun from August 1 and will continue for the fortnight is to express gratitude and appreciation for all the frontline warriors who are helping the country fight the Coronavirus pandemic. “The performances are intended for those who have been steadfastly fighting to curb the transmission of Coronavirus, the risk of their lives,” read the ministry statement.

The government said that the bands of Army, Navy and Police have already shown their performances at Porbandar, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Raipur, Guwahati, Amritsar, Allahabad and Kolkata as of now. The Police and Military Bands are expected to perform on Wednesday at Nagpur, Visakhapatnam, and Gwalior. Further, the government said that the Military Bands will be performing in Kolkata and Srinagar on August 7. In the National Capital of India- Delhi, three performances will take place on August 8, August 9 and August 12 at Red Fort, Rajpath and India Gate, respectively.

On August 8, Military and Police Bands will also showcase their pieces in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Almora, and Shimla. The next day, performances will be held in Chennai, Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) Flag Point, Nasirabad, and Dandi. The next set of performances by the Military Band will be in Jhansi, Bhopal and Imphal on August 12, 2020. According to the government, the series of performances scheduled before Independence Day will be concluded in Lucknow, Faizabad, Champaran, Shilong, and Madurai on August 13. It is to note that Military Bands perform usually for Military functions, however, this year they will be saluting all workers fighting against the deadly Coronavirus infection.