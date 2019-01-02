Military and Space Cooperation is the main focus of India-Kazakh relations

The military cooperation between the two countries has positive dynamics.

Negotiations are going on between the space agency’s of India and Kazakhstan on the possibility of developing a space communication system (satellite) KazSat-2R.Both countries are also working on the next fourth edition of joint military exercise Kaz-IND 2019 later this year. Diplomatic sources confirmed to Financial Express Online that, “Space is one major sector where we are keen to work with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Both ISRO and National Space Agency of Kazakhstan are in talks to develop together a satellite and will also look at a possible launch through the agency.”

There already exists agreement between India and Kazakhstan related to space research. Both ISRO and the National Space Agency of Kazakhstan have signed an agreement to help and co-operate with each other in space activities.

The Central Asian country is host to the famous Baikonur Cosmodrome. Though it is a major research Centre in space, Kazakhstan hopes to work together with ISRO in research and development of satellites.

Since major of the weapon systems in the Indian Armed Forces is of Soviet era, there is scope of joint ventures with Kazakh companies for the production of torpedoes and related systems for the Indian Navy. Also, the companies have expertise for the Indian Army and the Air Force.

The military cooperation between the two countries has positive dynamics. As reported earlier, Indian Army and Kazakhstan Army had completed the third edition of their joint military Exercise KAZ-IND 2018 in Otar Military area.

The primary focus of the exercise was to train and equip the contingents to undertake joint counter insurgency and counter terrorist operations in urban and rural environment under mandate of United Nations. It had provided an ideal platform for both contingents to share their operational experience and expertise while also being instrumental in broadening the interoperability and cooperation between the armies of India and Kazakhstan.

Sources had told Financial Express that the future editions of Exercise KAZ-IND are expected to witness a progressive increase in the scope and content of combined training.