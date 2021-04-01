  • MORE MARKET STATS

Militaries of Sri Lanka and Pakistan conduct joint exercise against terrorism

By: |
April 1, 2021 3:09 PM

The militaries of Sri Lanka and Pakistan have conducted a 15-day joint exercise aimed at enhancing bilateral defence relations and sharing the rich experience of two armies against terrorism. Titled the 'Ex-Shake Hands,' the exercise was conducted in Saliyapura in North Central Province of Sri Lanka.

srilanka armyIt was aimed at enhancing the bilateral defence relations and mutually share the rich experience of two armies against terrorism, it said. (Representational image: IE)

The militaries of Sri Lanka and Pakistan have conducted a 15-day joint exercise aimed at enhancing bilateral defence relations and sharing the rich experience of two armies against terrorism. Titled the ‘Ex-Shake Hands,’ the exercise was conducted in Saliyapura in North Central Province of Sri Lanka.

The exercise had the participation of six officers and 35 other ranks from the Pakistan Army and four officers and 40 other ranks from the Sri Lanka Army, the Pakistan High Commission here said in a release.

Related News

It was aimed at enhancing the bilateral defence relations and mutually share the rich experience of two armies against terrorism, it said.

Speaking on the occasion, General Shavendra Silva, Sri Lanka’s Army chief, said ?that Pakistan has to-date remained a true friend of Sri Lanka during all her critical endeavours and always stood with Sri Lanka. Especially, Pakistan supported Sri Lanka against UNHRC resolution recently.

Pakistan was among the nations which voted in favour of Sri Lanka at last week’s UNHRC resolution which called for the island’s human rights accountability and action for reconciliation.

In February, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Sri Lanka.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Militaries of Sri Lanka and Pakistan conduct joint exercise against terrorism
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Indian Air Force gets more Rafale jets! French fighters to land at Ambala airbase
2NIA court jails Pakistani LeT terrorist for 10 yrs for conspiring to attack India
3Jaishankar says huge potential for further strengthening Indo-Tajik economic cooperation