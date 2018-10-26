  1. Home
Militants carry out sniper attack on Army camp; jawan killed in South Kashmir

Published: October 26, 2018

An Army jawan was killed in sniper fire by militants in Tral area of south Kashmir Thursday, in second such incident within a week, officials said.

The militants using sniper rifle carried out the attack on 42 RR camp in Luragam at around 9.00 PM, killing sepoy Ngamsiamliana, who was on the guard duty, they said.

An Army jawan was killed in sniper fire by militants in Tral area of south Kashmir Thursday, in second such incident within a week, officials said. The militants using sniper rifle carried out the attack on 42 RR camp in Luragam at around 9.00 PM, killing sepoy Ngamsiamliana, who was on the guard duty, they said. He received the fatal shot in his head, another jawan Thake Dhoniy received minor injuries, the officials said.

This is the second such incident within four days in which militants have used sniper rifle to carry out attack on security establishments. An SSB jawan was killed inside a CRPF camp on October 21 by militants who used sniper rifles, possibly armed with night-vision devices, in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

