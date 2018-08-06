Militant killed in Pakistan

The military launched an operation in June 2014 to flush out militants from the area. (Representational Image)

A militant linked to Pakistan Taliban was killed today by the security forces during a gun battle in country’s restive northwest region, said security sources. Naseebur Rahman, associated with Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, was killed in Jani khel area of Bannu district during an operation in the area.

For over a decade, the inaccessible and mountainous tribal area of North Waziristan was home to a swirling array of violent jihadists. The military launched an operation in June 2014 to flush out militants from the area.