  3. Militant killed in Pakistan

A militant linked to Pakistan Taliban was killed today by the security forces during a gun battle in country's restive northwest region, said security sources.

By: | Peshawar | Published: August 6, 2018 11:23 AM
(Representational Image)

A militant linked to Pakistan Taliban was killed today by the security forces during a gun battle in country’s restive northwest region, said security sources. Naseebur Rahman, associated with Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, was killed in Jani khel area of Bannu district during an operation in the area.

For over a decade, the inaccessible and mountainous tribal area of North Waziristan was home to a swirling array of violent jihadists. The military launched an operation in June 2014 to flush out militants from the area.

