​​ ​
  3. Militant killed in encounter with forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district

Militant killed in encounter with forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district

An unidentified militant was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir today, the Army said.

By: | Srinagar | Published: April 6, 2018 6:20 PM
jammu and kashmir, pulwama, terrorist, terrorist killed, pakistan attack, jammu and kashmir encounter, pakistan shelling, LOC encounter, LOC gunbattle, Indian Army The unidentified militant was killed after a brief encounter, he said, adding one firearm has been recovered from the scene of the gunbattle. (Representational Image: PTI)

An unidentified militant was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir today, the Army said. Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Kangan village following information about presence of militants in the area, an Army official said. As the security forces closed in on the target house, the militant opened fire. The forces retaliated the firing triggering a gunbattle, the official said. The unidentified militant was killed after a brief encounter, he said, adding one firearm has been recovered from the scene of the gunbattle.

(To be updated)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top