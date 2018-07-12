​​​
  3. Militant killed in encounter in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir

Security forces had launched an operation in the Kandi forest area of Kupwara yesterday after a patrol of Army soldiers came under fire from militants.

By: | Srinagar | Published: July 12, 2018 1:32 PM
One militant has been killed in the ongoing encounter in the forest area of Kupwara district.

A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir today, the Army said. “One militant has been killed in the ongoing encounter in the forest area of Kupwara district,” an Army official said. Security forces had launched an operation in the Kandi forest area of Kupwara yesterday after a patrol of Army soldiers came under fire from militants, the official said.

He said a gunbattle broke out between the two sides in which one soldier was critically injured. The jawan was evacuated to an Army hospital where he succumbed yesterday. The operation was in progress when last reports came in, he added.

