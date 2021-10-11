Militant killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Khagund in the district's Verinag area following information about the presence of militants there, the police official said.
A militant was killed and a policeman injured in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday, an official said. Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Khagund in the district’s Verinag area following information about the presence of militants there, the police official said.
The search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on security forces, who retaliated, he said. The official said one militant has been killed while a policeman suffered injuries, and added that the operation is going on.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.