  • MORE MARKET STATS

Militant arrested during encounter in Srinagar

By: |
November 1, 2020 3:43 PM

A militant was arrested during an encounter with security forces on the outskirts of the city here on Sunday, police said.

While the forces were conducting searches in the area, the militants opened fire at them. (Representative Image)

A militant was arrested during an encounter with security forces on the outskirts of the city here on Sunday, police said. Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in Rangreth near the old airfield here, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area, a police official said.

While the forces were conducting searches in the area, the militants opened fire at them. The forces retaliated and an encounter ensued, he said.

Related News

A militant was arrested from the spot. The exchange of fire is still underway, the official said. Some youths assembled near the encounter site and started pelting stones on the security forces, he said, adding that further details are awaited.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Militant arrested during encounter in Srinagar
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Army Chief Naravane’s visit to Nepal will help reset strained ties, say experts
2J&K: Temple, houses hit by bullets as Pak violates ceasefire along IB, LoC
3Ties came under severe stress; pacts must be respected to restore normalcy: EAM Jaishankar on relations with China