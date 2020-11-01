Militant arrested during encounter in Srinagar

While the forces were conducting searches in the area, the militants opened fire at them. (Representative Image)

A militant was arrested during an encounter with security forces on the outskirts of the city here on Sunday, police said. Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in Rangreth near the old airfield here, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area, a police official said.

While the forces were conducting searches in the area, the militants opened fire at them. The forces retaliated and an encounter ensued, he said.

A militant was arrested from the spot. The exchange of fire is still underway, the official said. Some youths assembled near the encounter site and started pelting stones on the security forces, he said, adding that further details are awaited.