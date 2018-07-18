​​​
  3. MiG 21 crash in Kangra LIVE updates: IAF fighter jet crashes in Himachal Pradesh’s Mehra Palli village

MiG 21 crash in Kangra LIVE updates: IAF fighter jet crashes in Himachal Pradesh’s Mehra Palli village

MiG 21 crash in Kangra LIVE updates: A MiG 21 fighter jet crashed in a village in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh today, police said. The fighter jet crashed in Mehra Palli village under the Jawali police station, Kangra Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Patial said.

By: | Updated:Jul 18, 2018 3:02 pm
mig 21 crash, mig 21 crash today, mig 21 crash latest news, iaf fighter jet crash, indian air force, iaf mig 21 crash, kangra, kangra news, himachal pradesh, himachal news, kangra plane crash, kangra plane crash today, indian air force jet crash, IAF jet crashes The aircraft had taken off from the Pathankot air base in Punjab, officials said. (IE)

MiG 21 crash in Kangra LIVE updates: A MiG 21 fighter jet crashed in a village in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh today, police said. The fighter jet crashed in Mehra Palli village under the Jawali police station, Kangra Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Patial said. The SP told PTI that he and other officials were on their way to the spot. The aircraft had taken off from the Pathankot air base in Punjab, officials said.

Live Blog

15:02 (IST) 18 Jul 2018
IAF helicopters deployed

Two IAF helicopters have landed at the crash site with Air Force personnel who are conducting preliminary investigations. The aircraft had taken off from the Pathankot air base in Punjab, officials said.

15:01 (IST) 18 Jul 2018
Kangra SP statement

The fighter jet crashed in Mehra Palli village under the Jawali police station, Kangra Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Patial said. It is not immediately known if the pilot ejected safely.

14:40 (IST) 18 Jul 2018
Pilot is missing

Pilot of MiG-21 Indian aircraft, which crashed in Patta Jattiyan in Jawali subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, is missing.

Go to Top