Middle-East countries could soon seal BrahMos Missile deals

Countries from the Middle-east could soon be finalizing a deal with the Indian government to procure the country’s first indigenous supersonic cruise missile – BrahMos.

These nations initiated deliberations after they observed South Asian nations are in queue to buy this missile. Adding to it, these countries approached India to procure the missile witnessing changes in geo-political equation — where the US has refused to sell arms and ammunitions to various nations in the region and Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine has changed the country to country alignments.

Financial Express Online has reported earlier about the discussions UAE was having regarding the BrahMos which are already in advanced stages. In fact this country was the first in the region to express interest in buying the BrahMos missile and has expressed interest in the indigenous Akaash missile.

The discussions with Saudi Arabia too are in advanced stages. “The discussions had got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, now the talks are back on track. It is expected that the deal could be sealed soon,” a source said.

In fact when the former chief of Indian Army Gen MM Naravane had visited these countries, the export of BrahMos and other military platforms was on the agenda during his meetings with the top military leadership in these countries.

The BrahMos Missiles is developed by BrahMos Aerospace Private Ltd– a joint venture between India and Russia. “These two countries are likely to ink the deal by the last quarter of this financial year,” said sources, adding that more middle-east countries have expressed their interest in this indigenous missile.

Financial Express Online had reported earlier that both Saudi Arabia and the UAE had expressed interest in the BrahMos-NG air variant. This variant is expected to have a 300 kms range and is in various stages of development.

India has already started delivering BrahMos missiles to the Asean country the Philippines. It has sealed the deal for the shore based anti-ship variant supersonic cruise missiles. And it became the first country where India exported the BrahMos missile which has been made under an Indo-Russian Joint Venture.

Talks are already in the advanced stages with Indonesia for the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. The country is keen to buy these missiles and at the recently concluded Indo-Defence exhibition in Jakarta, the defence minister of that country had a long meeting with the CMD of BrahMos Aerospace.

Indonesia is already operating Russian platforms like the Su-27 fighter jets and Kilo class submarines; therefore, it will not be a problem to fit the BrahMos missiles on board.

Other countries

There are other countries besides Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam which have expressed interest in this missile. Countries like Egypt too have expressed interest in this Indo-Russian missile which is being produced in India. South Africa, Brazil, among others too is interested in the BrahMos-NG version of the missile. These missiles are expected to be made at facilities located in the UP Defence Corridor.