Micro surveillance drone, Ajeet Mini designed to rapidly equip dismounted troops

Zuppa Geo Navigation Technologies showcased, an indigenously built, micro surveillance drone Ajeet Mini at the recently concluded DefExpo 2022 at Gandhinagar. ‘Made in India’, this sub-2kg COTS micro drone, is specifically designed for rapid use by dismounted troops.

The first in a series of nano and micro drones to be launched by Zuppa, it is specifically designed and developed with frontline forces across Defence, Paramilitary, Civil Defence and Law Enforcement in mind.

The Ajeet Mini, powered by its Aatmanirbhar Autopilot “Nav Gati”, along with other cutting

edge electronics made by Zuppa, makes it a secure indigenous solution, specially

designed for surveillance and monitoring.

Ajeet Mini Commercial Economical Multicopter Drones. (Photo: zuppa Geo Navigation)

The company claims that Ajeet Mini ISR is the only drone in the world that is equipped with a specially designed single integrated Day and Night payload that can be switched on the fly.

It’s features such as rapid deployment and single Day/Night payload makes Ajeet Mini a significant force multiplier for Defence, Paramilitary, Civil Defense and Law enforcement agencies.

Venkatesh Sai, founder of Zuppa, stated that,“Ajeet Mini delivers exactly the same user experience as DJI from the perspective of ease of flying.”

The vision driving the development of Ajeet Mini was to build a drone similar to DJI in terms of user experience, but equipped with deep security layers to ensure complete data transparency and security against hacking and remote commandeering.

With an All Up weight of 1.4 kgs including payload, Ajeet Mini’s power to weight ratio

ensures that it can also be weaponised with the inclusion of an explosive charge of around

100 gms.

A weaponised version of Ajeet Mini can equip the dismounted soldier with a wearable, rugged, immediate and autonomous hovering loitering munition that will be a significant force multiplier for tactical units providing them strike capabilities Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) .