Memorial for Galwan martyrs! Indian Army’s tribute for soldiers who fought against Chinese PLA in Galwan clash

The memorial also has the details of the June 15 operation inscribed along with the names of Indian soldiers. Image: ANI

India-China Galwan clash memorial: Indian Army and Chinese troops are engaged in long-standing standoff at the LAC. In mid-June that later a violent clash broke out in the Galwan valley in which 20 Indian soldiers attained martyrdom. In order to pay a tribute to all Indian Jawaan who were martyred in the India-China clash, a memorial has been built. The memorial which has names of all 20 soldiers has been placed at the unit level near the KM-120 post on the strategic road Durbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldie, Ladakh, according to a tweet by news agency ANI. The memorial also has the details of the June 15 operation inscribed along with the names of Indian soldiers.

It is to note that after a long standoff between Indian and Chinese army, a clash took place on June 15 where Indian soldiers gave supreme sacrifice as they fought against the Chinese Army in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh during the eviction process of Chinese troops from an observation post near the Y-junction area under Operation Snow Leopard. The Indian forces were outnumbered by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) during the seven hour long conflict between the two armies but Indian soldiers also inflicted heavy damage on PLA. Colonel B Santosh Babu who was the commanding officer of 16 Bihar, was also the part of clash and lost his life in the deadly conflict near Patrolling Point 14 in Galwan Valley.

Apart from him, soldiers from 3 Medium Regiment, 3 Punjab, and 81 Field Regiment were the part of conflict. As the Chinese troops did not comply with removal of their installations from the area and failed to vacate, a violent clash was triggered.

A memorial has been built for the 20 Indian soldiers who lost their lives in action against the Chinese Army in #GalwanValley after evicting them from an observation post near the Y-junction area there under Operation Snow Leopard. pic.twitter.com/MpCICZdWKs — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Chinese PLA also suffered the loss of lives. According to a report by PTI, the PLA had suffered casualties of around 35 soldiers. While Chinese government did not release an official statement, Indian soldiers who were a part of Galwan valley face-off said that the other side may have suffered at least 40 casualties.