Mega plan! Hisar Military Station to hold a big event on Parakramparv – 2nd Anniversary of Surgical Strikes by Indian Army

A mega event is planned at Hisar Military Station on Sept 29 Sep to commemorate Second Anniversary of Surgical Strike carried out by Indian Army in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in 2016. Around 5000 school children from 30 different schools of Hisar along with NCC cadets will be invited to Hisar Military Station on that day. A number of events including showcasing of movie on life of soldiers at LoC, equipment and weapons display and live training activities of Mechanized forces have been planned for the children.

The three defence forces – Army, Navy, and Air Force will be taking part in the mega celebrations that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at India Gate. A three-day public exhibition is being planned for this day, entailing a ‘selfie wall’, showing representative videos and a portion of the original footage of the strikes and stalls displaying equipment of the three defence services. The school children and the NSS cadets will be taught about the valour of Army men.

This is the first time that the government is going to celebrate the operation not only in the national capital, but across India as well. All the states have been asked to conduct their own events.

Called ‘Marking the Second Anniversary of the Surgical Strikes’, the event has an overall theme of ‘valour’ of the armed forces with the focus being on the strikes. Singers Kailash Kher and Sukhwinder Singh are expected to perform at the event, and other major Bollywood stars likely to join too.