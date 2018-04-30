Meet V Balamurugan, Arjun battle tank veteran, who will head combat vehicles unit

V Balamurugan, a senior scientist with Combat Vehicles Research and Developemnt Establishment unit here, with hands on experience in key projects like the Arujn Main Battle Tank, today took over as its director.

V Balamurugan, a senior scientist with Combat Vehicles Research and Developemnt Establishment unit here, with hands on experience in key projects like the Arujn Main Battle Tank, today took over as its director. Balamurugan, who joined CVRDE under the Defence Research and Development Organisation on December 11 1987, has handled a number of successful projects.

These include the Arjun Main Battle Tank Mark-I and Arjun Main Battle Mark-II, a defence release said here. “He has successfully conducted many DRDO and user trails at Rajasthan deserts and played a vital role in transferring the technology of Arjun MBT to stakeholders, including the Heavy Vehicles Factory.”

Before his elevation, Balamurugan was the Arjun MBT Mk II project leader and additional director in CVRDE. He had also headed various teams, including the project management group, quality assurance, and transfer of technology, the release said. Consequent to the superannuation of the outgoing director P Sivakumar, Balamurugan, a Scientist ‘G’ grade official, took charge.

He completed his graduation in mechanical engineering from College of Engineering, Anna University, in 1984 with distinction. He did his post-graduation in Industrial Metallurgy in IIT-Madras in 1987. He holds an MBA degree in Technology Management from Bharathidasan Institute of Management, Trichy as well, the release said.