Meet Lt Col Prasad Bansod: Infantry School officer behind India’s first indigenously Developed 9mm Machine Pistol

India’s first indigenous 9 mm Machine Pistol “ASMI” has been developed by a young officer from Infantry School, Mhow with assistance from Defence Research and Development’s (DRDO) Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE), Pune. Developed in a record time of four months by Lt Col Prasad Bansod, the weapon has the capability of firing the in-service 9 mm ammunition.

More about `ASMI’

It has an upper receiver made from Aircraft grade Aluminium and lower receiver from Carbon Fibre. And is manufactured by 3D printing process including trigger components made by metal 3D printing.

With an overall empty weight of less than 2 Kg, it features an 8-inch barrel and 33 rounds high capacity magazine.

Upper receiver has full-length integral Picatinny rail at 12 and 6 O’clock direction for fitment of all modern scopes/optics & accessories.

And, M-Lok (Modular Lock) slots on 3 and 9 O’ Clock direction.

Potential of the weapon

This indigenously made weapon has been named as `ASMI’ which means “Pride”, “Self Respect” & hard work.

It has a huge in the Armed Forces as a personal weapon for commanders, tanks and aircraft crews, and high weapon detachments, Drivers / Dispatch Riders, Radio/Radar operators, CQB, CI / CT Ops as well as VIP protection duties and policing.

With likely production cost of under Rs 50,000/- each, ASMI is expected to be a huge hit within not only the Central Police Organizations but also the State Police services.

It also has huge potential for exports to various countries including the South East Asian region as well as others.

Indigenization in the Indian Army

Top officers in the Indian Army have been urging for self-reliance and more focus on R&D.

As has been reported by Financial Express Online, under the `Make’ process, the Headquarters is willing to hand-hold and ensure there are no unreasonable demands.

Under the Make-II, as reported earlier, the private sector companies can take up product development on their own. And have been allowed to pitch their products to the services directly.