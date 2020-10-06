Medicines to transport vehicles: India extends a helping hand to African nation Cote d’Ivoire

The government of the African nation has invited the Indian companies to take advantage of various incentives being provided by the government and further enhance commercial ties between the two sides.

As part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi, India has handed over four models of 832 Ashok Leyland vehicles, organized a free medical camp, donated medicines, and operationalised Computer Assembling plant in Cote d’Ivoire. Confirming these to Financial Express Online, Indian ambassador to Cote d’Ivoire, Sailas Thangal, “The buses will help in revamping the transport industry in Cote d’Ivoire. This has been done under the government of India’s Buyers’ credit to the government of the African nation and was handed over on Saturday to three local transport Associations in three Cities in Soubre, San Pedro and Timoudi.”

So far, the Indian embassy has handed over 209 vehicles to the local transporters. In 2017 Cote d’Ivoire imported 567 Tata buses under similar Buyers’ credit to modernise the Abidjan city public transport system.

According to Ambassador Thangal, “Indian pharma companies donated life-saving drugs to two public hospitals in Sud-Comoe Region of Ivory Coast — Dispensaire Urbaine De Grand Bassam and PMI De Grand Bassam.” Indian companies including Africure Pharmaceuticals, Pharmanova Limited and Ajanta Pharmaceuticals Limited donated consignments of life-saving drugs — paracetamol, antibiotics, and anti-malarial tablets.”

“Compared to India, medicines in Cote d’Ivoire cost very high. Since India’s pharma sector is highly developed and affordable quality medical facilities available, there is a huge potential for closer cooperation in the health sector between the two countries,” he added.

The government of the African nation has invited the Indian companies to take advantage of various incentives being provided by the government and further enhance commercial ties between the two sides.

Cote d’Ivoire already has the presence of almost all the major Indian Pharma companies and enjoy lion’s share of the local pharma market. “The number of Ivorian people going to India for medical treatment has also been increasing in recent years but the year 2020,” said the Indian envoy.

Also, commercial production of Computer Assembly line installed by an Indian company under Government of India LOC (Line of Credit) at Mahatma Gandhi IT & Biotechnology Park (MGIT-BP) in VITIB, commenced.

More about Computer Assembling set up

This is a state of the art unit set up in MGIT-BP, having a production capacity of 6000 units per day, is the first in Côte d’Ivoire.

For the Government of Côte d’Ivoire’s programme of “one citizen, one computer, and one internet connection” this is of major importance and will help in reaching its students in colleges, universities, and households.

The MGIT-BP was inaugurated by the Vice President of Cote d’Ivoire Daniel Kablan Duncan in June 2019 and symbolizes the growing and a shining example of cooperation between India and Cote d’Ivoire, energized by high level of political commitment from both the countries.