MEA summons senior Pakistani official two days after killing of three soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) today summoned a senior Pakistani official, two days after three Indian soldiers were martyred in a gunbattle with infiltrators in Sunderbani Sector of Jammu and Kashmir. While the ministry released a statement saying it lodged a strong protest against infiltration and asked the neighbouring country to claim bodies of the intruders. MEA did not name the Pakistani official who was summoned.

The government also called Pakistan’s claim of promoting productive engagement as “hollow” and added that the Imran Khan government was abetting terrorism.

“A senior official in the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs and a demarche was made lodging strong protest at the fatal casualties of Indian soldiers during an attempted cross border infiltration on 21st October 2018 by Pakistani terrorists in Sunderbani Sector in Jammu and Kashmir,” the MEA statement said.

“Pakistan was called on to abide by its bilateral commitment not to allow any territory under its control to be used to support terrorism against India in any manner,” it further said.

The latest development has come, a day after India asked the neighbouring country to take back bodies of two “intruders” who were killed during a gunfight in Sunderbani sector of Jammu along the Line of Control on Sunday.

As per a defence spokesman, two Pakistani intruders and three soldiers were killed in a gunfight on Sunday after the Army foiled an infiltration bid along LoC in Rajouri. The killed infiltrators were believed to be from the Border Action Team (BAT) that consist of Pakistan Army jawans and trained terrorists, an army officer told news 18.