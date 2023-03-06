Massive turnout at ESM Rally in Manipur; Army Veterans and Veer Naris felicitated

The Red Shield Division of Spear Corps organised a Mega Ex-Servicemen (ESM) Rally at Koirengei, Imphal (March 6, 2023), for all districts of Manipur, paying tribute to Indian Army Veterans and Veer Naris. The rally saw a massive turnout of more than 1200, including 250 Veer Naris, making it the first ESM rally held post-Covid outbreak.

The Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh, graced the rally and thanked the ESMs for their contributions to nation-building. He also informed the audience about various welfare schemes for ESM undertaken by the State Government, including the Enhancement of Cash Rewards to Gallantry Medal Awardees and Infrastructure Development projects of Rajya Sainik Boards. The CM also felicitated the War Widows, and Gallantry Medal Awardees, and paid homage to the Bravehearts of Manipur who had laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The rally was also attended by senior veterans, including Lieutenant General LN Singh, VSM & Major General Dinesh Sharma, and was addressed by Brigadier Neil John, SM Deputy GOC Red Shield Division, who welcomed the veterans and their family members. He thanked them for their sacrifice and services to the nation and urged them to continue contributing towards social and nation-building.

The Grievance Cells from Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Pensions), Record Offices of various regiments and services, SPARSH & SUVIGYA cell were set up to ascertain and resolve the issues faced by the veterans and their families. Information stalls of Army Recruitment Office, ECHS Polyclinic, Director General of Resettlement, Skill Development & Social Welfare Department, Govt of Manipur; RSB & ZSB; UdChalo, SBI, Axis, ICICI, PNB & HDFC Banks, were also established at the rally site.

The rally included a special medical camp, which provided on-the-spot medical care & consultancy to over a thousand Veterans and War Widows, including various specialists. The CM congratulated the Red Shield Division for organising the mega rally and appreciated the care shown to ESM by the Indian Army.