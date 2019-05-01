Masood Azhar declared global terrorist: How China withdrew its opposition and what does UN decision mean

At the end of its meeting on Wednesday, the United Nations Sanctions Committee declared Jaish-e-Mohammad's chief Masood Azhar as international terrorist. This happened after China decided to withdraw its technical hold on the proposal to declare Azhar as a global terrorist. Following the announcement of the United Nations, India's permanent representative in the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin, tweeted his gratitude for this support from all countries. India has welcomed this decision of the United Nations. Big,small, all join together. Masood Azhar designated as a terrorist in @UN Sanctions list Grateful to all for their support. ????#Zerotolerance4Terrorism \u2014 Syed Akbaruddin (@AkbaruddinIndia) May 1, 2019 It is important to note that on the proposal of United Nations 1267 Ban Committee, China had made its technical objection by saying that there is no proper evidence on this issue and there is no general opinion on this. But four out of five members of the Security Council had supported the ban on Masood Azhar. China has had a technical ban on the proposal against Masood Azhar for the past three years and has resisted action against Masood Azhar on four occasions since 2009, on the basis of technical grounds, thus helping Pakistan in preventing him from being declared an international terrorist. Also read:\u00a0Masood Azhar declared global terrorist by UN! India wins big diplomatic battle as China relents For the fourth time in March China had blocked the JeM head's listing as a global terrorist by the UN. However, when the US, UK and France brought the proposal to declare Masood Azhar as an international terrorist, China decided to talk to Pakistan and forced it to take action against Jaish\u2019s head. Masood Azhar is now officially listed as a global terrorist by the United Nations. India has been pushing diplomatically in the international arena as well as China and had last week discussed this with Foreign Minister Wang E and other top leaders in the Chinese administration. Yesterday, China decided to remove its hold on the proposal, which was moved by France, UK and the US in the UN Security Council's 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee in February following the in Pulwama attack which was carried out by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish. According to sources, Beijing had decided to withdraw its opposition after consultations with Pakistan during which all objections raised by Pakistan side led by that country\u2019s Prime Minister Imran Khan were addressed. Soon after the UN announced the ban, France, the co-sponsor of the proposal to ban Masood Azhar welcomed the news and said that it remains mobilised at all levels to take effective measures against terrorism. France had also in an application of its Monetary and Financial Code, had adopted national sanctions against Masood Azhar mid March this year. Top leaders and officials from the US, China and Pakistan have been talking for a long time. Diplomats from countries like the US, China and Pakistan as well as other leaders from across the globe. The focus was to ensure that in the fight against terrorism the master mind Masood Azhar is blacklisted. When China was not relenting, countries including US, the UK and France had decided to bring another proposal in the Security Council to debate on the issue of Masood Azhar. And it was only then that China decided to ask Pakistan to take action against Azhar. Despite its efforts in curbing terrorism activities from its soil Pakistan since last June has been named in the `Grey List\u2019 of the Financial Action Task Force\u2019s (FATF) for failing to curb terror financing. What does the UN decision mean? - It will subject Azhar to an assets freeze, travel ban and an arms embargo - An assets freeze under the Sanctions Committee - The Sanctions Committee needs that each one states freeze at once the funds and alternative money assets or economic resources of selected people and entities - The travel ban entails preventing the entry into or transit by all states through their territories by selected people Also, all states square measure needed to stop the direct or indirect offer, sale and transfer from their territories or by their nationals outside their territories, or hitting their flag vessels or aircraft, of arms and related materiel of all types, spare parts, and technical advice, assistance, or training related to military activities, to designated individuals and entities.