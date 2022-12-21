Marksmen’s Choice: All you want to know about Sako TRG-42

Several Special Forces of Snipers across the world use the .338 Sako TRG 42 Sniping Rifle. Even the Indian Army has purchased the same from Finnish gun maker SAKO. These sniper rifles are being used by the soldiers of the Indian Army who are deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a senior officer snipping along the International Border and LoC has been a challenge for the soldiers patrolling forward areas and these rifles will be operated by the best sniper from the service who have been identified. Amidst a change in operational dynamics these rifles will help make the snipers more lethal.

All you want to know about Sako TRG – 42

This can be considered one of the most successful rifles produced by SAKO of Riihimaki, Finland. This rifle is in high demand among professional shooters due to the synergy between its design and use. This synergy is something that even novices in using such rifles can recognise and appreciate.

The rifle is a favourite among Special Forces worldwide. The Indian Army has issued Sako .338 TRG-42 sniper rifles to Jammu and Kashmir soldiers stationed along the LoC.

The Sako rifles have replaced the.338 Lapua Magnum Scorpio TGT by Beretta and the .50 Calibre M95 by Barrett, which were adopted by the Indian military in 2019 and 2020, respectively. These rifles, manufactured in Italy and the United States, have supplanted the ageing Russian Dragunov, the mainstay of the Indian Army.



The firearm is designed to fire powerful.338 Lapua Magnum ammunition. Weighing 6.55 kg without ammo, it boasts a range of 1,500 metres. The firearm is made of composite materials. In addition, the charging system is designed to be equally convenient for right- and left-handers. The frame of the firearm is cold-forged from alloy steel.

Sako TRG-42 sniper rifle

It has been demonstrated that the Sako TRG-42 sniper rifle is a perfect weapon for striking even a moving target at a great distance (approximately 200 to 300 metres), and it can be customised with an optical sight that helps fire targeting.



There are two cartridge-sized variants of the Sako TRG-42 rifle available for purchase. Externally, they differ little; nonetheless, their shooting performance in terms of accuracy is distinct.



The Sako TRG-21 was designed with a 7.62 mm chamber. Their destructive force and range are relatively limited. They can add an optical sight, and the barrel permits the installation of adjustable buttpads and a cheek rest pillow.



A variant of the Sako TRG-42 was developed for cartridges with greater power (8.60 mm calibre) in which the firing mechanism is directly situated on detachable modules to provide the best operability.



The simplicity of the Sako TRG-42’s design suggests the absence of operational issues. The primary structural components of modern firearms are the barrel and butt. Their ideal ratio in the Sako TRG-42 model can be considered the most thoughtful, as it allows for a long range and great accuracy with every shot.



When the trigger is depressed, the firing pin is disengaged, and a sharp blow is delivered to the cartridge, causing it to discharge. A front sight with limiters and an adjustable rear sight enable users to aim better and hit the target. There is a base for adding an optical sight on the bolt box, which considerably improves the shooting efficiency.



Weapons can be disassembled for maintenance purposes, such as cleaning and fine-tuning. Due to its straightforward construction, the Sako TRG-42 is simple to disassemble. The ease of disassembly is defined by the barrel’s ability to be divided into two structural components.



Carbines of Heckler & Koch, the Tavo, have comparable technological capabilities and fundamental features to the Sako TRG-42 rifle. Other prominent sniper models include Barrett Firearms, Remington 700 Varmint SF, Remington 770, and Orsis 120.