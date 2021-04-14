  • MORE MARKET STATS

Maldivian foreign minister to begin two-day India visit on Thursday

April 14, 2021 5:33 PM

Announcing the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said it is expected to lend further momentum to the close bilateral cooperation.

"Foreign minister Shahid's visit is expected to lend further momentum to the close bilateral cooperation between the two countries," the MEA said in a statement.

Maldivian foreign minister Abdulla Shahid will begin a two-day India visit on Thursday with a focus on further deepening of ties between the two countries.

It said Shahid will hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday covering bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

It said Shahid will participate in the Raisina Dialogue in virtual mode.

Maldives is India’s key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region and occupies a central and special place in the prime minister’s vision of ‘SAGAR’ — ‘Security and Growth for All in the Region’, the MEA said.

