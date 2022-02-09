Indian Army carries out dramatic rescue op to save trekker in Kerala’s Palakkad – details here

Cherattil Babu along with his two friends started trekking the Malampuzha mountains on Monday. It was while descending the hills that Babu slipped and fell into the steep gorge near a clifftop.

Cherattil Babu’s intense trekking experience in Malampuzha mountains of Kerala’s Palakkad will remind you of the James Franco-starrer 127 hours. Except that unlike Franco, Babu was stuck in a gorge for 40 hours. The 23-year-old’s tragic tale turned into a happy ending after an intense rescue mission launched by the Indian Army. The mountaineering experts of the Southern Command of the Indian Army successfully managed to airlift Babu from the hill without any major injury. The military experts had reached Malampuzha on Tuesday night and a detailed rescue operation was chalked out to save the young trekker.

The daring mission began during the early morning hours on Wednesday. While various attempts were being made to reach the trekker, the rescuers kept supplying food and water to him. Around 6 am, the Indian Army said that contact had been established with Babu. Drones were also used to keep a close vigil. Helicopters were also standby at the Sulur Airbase.

Cherattil Babu along with his two friends started trekking the Malampuzha mountains on Monday. It was while descending the hills that Babu slipped and fell into the steep gorge near a clifftop. The deep gorge was 200 ft lower than the designated summit point. First, Babu’s friends tried to rescue him. After they failed, they reached the base camp and informed the officials. After this, the army was called in. Dramatic visuals of the rescue operations showed how Babu was brought back on the mountaintop with the help of a rope. Though initially, military rescuers were planning an airlift but that didn’t happen.

After the rescue, surrounded by the Indian Army personnel, Babu was seen smiling and thanking everyone who saved his life. ‘Thanks, Indian Army,’ Babu kept repeating for bringing him back. ‘Thanks, leke aaya,’ the young trekker is seen saying in a video. ‘Indian Army ki Jai’, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai,’ says the group in the video clip.