Malabar Navy exercise: Navies of India, Japan and the US participate in anti-submarine drill

INS Kiltan (File Photo)

Malabar Navy exercise: To bolster the strong maritime bonds of friendship between India, Japan and the US, and to contribute to security and stability in the region, Indian Naval ships and aircraft reach Japan.

Indigenously designed and built Indian Naval Ships– 6,100-tonne stealth frigate INS Sahyadari, and ASW Corvette Kiltan have reached Sasebo, for the 23rd edition of the Trilateral Maritime Exercise MALABAR.

The ten-day exercise which is scheduled between the navies of India, Japan, and the US is starting from Sept 26-Oct 4 off the coast of Japan. The Indian side led by Rear Admiral Suraj Berry, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet has reached Japan.

The US has sent an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS McCampbell, amphibious warship USS Green Bay and a Los Angeles class nuclear fast attack submarine, while Japan has the 27,000-tonne Izumo-class helicopter carrier JS Kaga, destroyer Samidare and cruiser Chokai.

Since the focus of this edition of the exercise is on anti-submarine warfare, the three countries are deploying their maritime patrol aircraft which are equipped with radars, missiles, and torpedoes. While India and the US operate different variants of the P-8, Japan operates the Kawasaki P-1.

However, once again Australia is not part of these war games. The exercise off the coast in Japan coincides with the meeting of the `Quad’ at the foreign minister-level in New York on the sidelines of the UNGA.

Besides the visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS) and tactical scenario-based Exercise at Sea, the three navies will also carry out Anti-Submarine Warfare, Anti-Air and Anti-Surface Firings, Maritime Interdiction Operations (MIO). During the harbour phase, the participating navies will also conduct official protocol visits, professional interactions including Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEE), reciprocal ship visits, sports fixtures, and social events.

Earlier this month, Indian Navy concluded its first-ever trilateral exercise with two ASEAN nations-Singapore, Thailand in the Andaman Sea.