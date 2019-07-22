Make in India: Indian Navy to commission new Dornier-228 squadron; why it’s a big force multiplier

These aircraft made indigenously by state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd is fitted with ‘state-of-the-art’ sensors and equipment. (File Photo)

To enhance Maritime Domain Awareness of Indian Navy and be a force multiplier during search and rescue operations, Indian Navy is all set to commission the fifth Dornier Aircraft Squadron, Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 313 at Chennai today. This new squadron to be commissioned by the naval chief Admiral Karambir Singh, at Naval Air Enclave, Meenambakkam, will further strengthen the Indian Navy’s efforts to also safeguard maritime interests in the Eastern Seaboard of India.

According to the Indian Navy’s official spokesperson, Captain DK Sharma, “The Squadron will be operating the indigenous Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) built Maritime Surveillance version multi-role Dornier 228 Short Range Maritime reconnaissance aircraft from Chennai Airport.”

These aircraft made indigenously by state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd is fitted with ‘state-of-the-art’ sensors and equipment. These include a glass cockpit, Advanced Surveillance Radar, Electronic Sensors and networking features and are also going to further strengthen the Indian Navy’s efforts in maintaining constant surveillance. In addition, these aircraft are going to ensure greater surveillance of the coastline which goes up to 7,000 km, and also help in gathering data in areas of operation which will help the Indian Navy to fight other threats in the waters surrounding India.

A contract was awarded to the state-owned company in 2016, for procuring 12 Dornier aircraft for the Indian Navy. Also, in 2018, approval has also been granted for the mid-life upgrade of 17 Dornier aircraft of the Indian Coast Guard.

In an effort to further strengthen India’s coastal security, approval was given by the government for setting up three new Naval Air Squadrons of Dornier aircraft to be stationed in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. And, the sanction was given for getting onboard more personnel for the additional aircraft in the already Dornier Squadrons in the Andaman Islands and Kochi.