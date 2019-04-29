Make in India: GRSE to build state-of-the-art anti-submarine warfare shallow watercrafts

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) has been awarded a Rs 6,311 crore contract to build eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts (ASWSWCs) for Indian Navy by the Ministry of Defence (MoD). The state of the art ships will be designed and constructed at the shipyard under the \u2018Make in India\u2019 initiative and will be built as per Classification Society Rules and Naval Ship Regulations. It will follow the latest Marine Pollution Standards of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS). GRSE emerged as the successful bidder for design, construction, and supply of the eight ASWSWCs after it had responded to the RfP issued in 2014 to DPSUs and private shipyards. According to the contract the first ship is expected to be delivered with 42 months from the time of the contract signing date and the rest of the ships to be delivered will be two ships per year. The project completion time is 84 months from today. The Kolkata based shipyard is currently handling other major projects to make three Stealth Frigates for Indian Navy under P17A Project, ASW Corvettes for Indian Navy, LCUs for Indian Navy, four Survey Vessels (Large) for Indian Navy, FPVs for Indian Coast Guard, etc. From the time of its inception as a DPSU in 1960, the shipyard has delivered the highest number of warships till date. The one hundred warships designed by GRSE to date range from Advanced Frigates to Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvettes to Fleet Tankers, Fast Attack Crafts, etc. And having several firsts to its credit in terms of innovation. These ships are designed for a deep displacement of 750 tons, speed of 25 knots and complement of 57 and capable of full-scale subsurface surveillance of coastal waters, SAU and coordinated ASW operations with Aircraft. In addition, the vessels shall have the capability to interdict\/ destroy subsurface targets in coastal waters. And they can also be deployed for Search and Rescue by day and night in coastal areas. In their secondary role, these will be capable to prosecute intruding aircraft and lay mines in the sea bed. These will be equipped with highly advanced state-of-the-art integrated platform management systems including Propulsion Machinery, Auxiliary Machinery, Power Generation and Distribution Machinery and Damage Control Machinery, etc.