French aerospace major Thales group which is eyeing major expansion in India, for the first time will have a Human Resource Team at the 14th edition of Aero-India 2023 next week.

With its focus on “Make in India for India and for the world” and also ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, this initiative will give them an opportunity to meet engineers who are interested in joining their team and during discussion will also share various career opportunities at their engineering centres located in Bengaluru and Noida.

According to an official company statement, at the 14th edition of Aero-India, aimed at supporting the modernization of the Indian Armed Forces it has plans to get all its flagship capabilities including Air, Naval and Land Defence, and Space and Aerospace.

The company which is celebrating its 70th anniversary of its presence in India is moving forward on its `Make in India’ roadmap as part of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision

Make in India

According to the company’s statement every year its’Make in India’ programme is growing and to play a greater role in world markets, Thales is also helping the Indian industry.

It has also steadily built advanced in-country capabilities across manufacturing through collaborations and local teams.

Today the European Group is working with 75 suppliers and generated more than 1900 indirect jobs in India. It has local joint ventures and other partnerships with Bharat Dynamics (BDL) to manufacture 60 percent of the Laser Beam Riding MANPAD (LBRM) system. This product is expected to be displayed alongside other defence equipment with local content.

From air defence capacities from sensors to effectors; as a systems integrator, the will also showcase its entire range of radars and very short range air defence systems. It also includes Laser Beam Riding, MANPAD, and more.

Airborne optronics capability which is good for unmatched image quality, its 2-in-1 targeting & reconnaissance pod TALIOS (Targeting Long-range Identification Optronic System) will be on display.

This time it will introduce SYNAPS A which is the airborne member of the SYNAPS software-defined radio family. This is designed to support Identification Friend of Foe (IFF); C4I systems and battlespace digitisation.

Also featured this time under the navigations segment is the TopAxyz inertial navigation system which can be used for land, naval and air transport.

According to the company statement the Group covers the full range of maritime security and naval combat – from Open Ocean to the shorelines. Also showcased will be Sonoflash which is a new generation of sonobuoy. This sonobuoy helps to strengthen anti-submarine warfare capabilities.

In the Aerospace sector the company will feature AVANT Up. This is its latest evolution of industry leading in-flight entertainment (IFE) solutions.

Space & Drones

Will showcase earth observation space capabilities. In compliance with national and international regulations Thales will present its drones like Spyranger, counter-UAV solutions that detects, classifies and neutralises micro- and mini-drones to protect people, secure critical infrastructure and events.

Comment of VP and Country Director India, Thales

Ashish Saraf, Vice President and Country Director – India, Thales said that the company is eager to pursue its long standing commitment to India and to partner in India’s `Atmanirbhar Bharat’s vision.