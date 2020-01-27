Make in India: Brazil’s Taurus Armas S.A. and Jindal Defence to make small arms in India

The decision was taken at the recently concluded bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the visiting Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. (Twitter image)

To further deepen their Strategic Partnership and military cooperation, India and Brazil will soon have the Joint Working Commission (JWC) on Defence Industrial Cooperation meeting.

The decision was taken at the recently concluded bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the visiting Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

According to the joint statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs at the end of talks, “The officials from both sides will work together in the areas which will be identified by the JWC.”

Recognizing the contribution of both countries to United Nations peacekeeping missions, both sides are keen to further strengthen the coordination between the Brazilian Peace Operations Joint Training Centre and the Indian Centre for UN Peacekeeping.

There are regular interactions between the armed forces of the two countries not only at expert-level exchanges in training, but also in operational and conceptual areas of mutual interest. The navies of India and Brazil have been going for maritime drills under IBSAMAR.

India-Brazil Defence Cooperation

In an earlier interaction with Financial Express Online, Andre Aranha Correa da Lago, ambassador of Brazil to India had said that “Brazil is keen to participate in developing military platforms through joint ventures and there is an interest in the Make in India initiative.”

At the forthcoming DefExpo, Brazilian aerospace giant Embraer which has developed an advanced model for military transport is expected to offer it to the Indian Air Force. Embraer aircraft is already present in Indian armed forces.

There is going to be a top-level delegation from Brazil visiting the DefExpo.

As reported earlier, Bengaluru based SSS Defence which is making a sniper rifle has a joint venture the South American nation’s second-largest ammunition manufacturer — CBC Global Ammunition.

Announcing its advent into small arms manufacturing in India, Jindal Defence, part of OP Jindal Group has signed a joint venture (JV) agreement with Taurus Armas S.A., of Brazil.

The agreement for the joint venture was inked on the sidelines of the 1st Brazil–India Defence Industry Dialogue of the India-Brazil Business Forum (IBBF), organized by the Ministry of External Affairs in association with the Indian industry chambers.

Taurus Armas S.A., of Brazil & Jindal Defence

Under this a JV Company will be set up at Hisar (Haryana) with equity participation from both, Jindal Defence and Taurus Armas S.A, in the equity ratio of 51:49.

Under Transfer of Technology from Taurus, the Company will be manufacturing small arms in India in accordance with the Defence Procurement Procedures (DPP).

The Brazilian company is one of the largest firearms manufacturers in the world and has a wide range of small arms in its portfolio.