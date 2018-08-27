Make in India: Another set of Chinook helicopter components delivered by Dynamatic to Boeing India

India is procuring 15 Chinook heavy-lift helicopters from Boeing. (Reuters)

American defence major Boeing and Dynamatic Technologies have announced delivery of another set of aft pylon and cargo ramp components for Boeing’s H-47 Chinook heavy-lift helicopter. Indian firm Dynamatic Technologies manufactures critical components for H-47 Chinook, one of the world’s most advanced multi-mission, heavy-lift transport helicopters. “This delivery marks a significant milestone in the success of the Make in India programme and our commitment towards building indigenous manufacturing capabilities,” Pratyush Kumar, president of Boeing India said in a statement today.

India is procuring 15 Chinook heavy-lift helicopters from Boeing. “We established the Chinook production line in 2014 as part of our commitment to manufacture aerospace aerostructures in India and Dynamatic has been our key partner in that journey. The future of advanced manufacturing in India looks promising,” he said.

“Boeing and Dynamatic Technologies have announced the delivery of the 75th aft pylon and cargo ramp components for Boeing’s H-47 Chinook heavy-lift helicopter,” Boeing India said in the statement. Dynamatic Technologies had delivered the first set of aft pylon and cargo ramp assemblies for the Chinook in February 2015. This first delivery was mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his inaugural address at the Aero India Exhibition in 2015, it said.

“This is a remarkable milestone in our partnership with Boeing,” said Udayant Malhoutra, CEO and Managing Director of Dynamatic Technologies, adding, “We are manufacturing complex assemblies for global OEMs and have become an integral part of the worldwide supply chain, incorporating globally accepted standards of aerospace manufacturing in our facilities.” The Chinook is a true multi-role, vertical-lift platform, emphasising heavy-lift transport of troops, artillery, equipment, and fuel. It is the helicopter of choice for humanitarian disaster-relief operations and mass evacuation of refugees.